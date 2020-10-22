Michael C. Hall, Dexter Morgan from the Dexter series

Michael C. Hall was one of the most talked about names of the years 2010 due to his rise in the Dexter series, however, the actor has fallen more and more into oblivion, leading fans to wonder #PorOndeAnda Dexter’s actor!

Here, we survey how the actor’s life has been since he disappeared from the media, right after the end of Dexter, in 2013, at the height of his career. Find out now what happened to Michael C. Hall!

#PorOndeAnda Michael C. Hall

After eight seasons in the Dexter cast, Michael C. Hall has participated in other productions, even though none has reached the same level as the series that led him to stardom.

It is worth mentioning that, even before he became world famous as the protagonist of Dexter, Hall began to gain recognition from the character David in Six Feet Under, the gateway for the actor to demonstrate his highly acclaimed potential.

After leaving the role of Dexter Morgan, Hall got a role in Bloody July, a mystery film that maintained a tension similar to the actor’s main series. After that, he voiced Batman’s voice in Justice League: Gods and Monsters, followed by his participation in Christine, a critically acclaimed film.

In addition, Michael C. Hall also participated in some Netflix productions, such as The Crown, in just one episode, in the miniseries Safe and in the film In the Shadow of the Moon.

Even though it ended in 2013, fans still cry out for a return from Dexter, considering that the season finale divides the audience, leading many to believe that the conclusion of the series has completely spoiled the experience. And the good news is that Dexter will be back, as announced this week. Something we are really looking forward to seeing!

Many people are surprised that the actor has been missing from TV for so long, but, as he said, it was many years of dedication to the series, since he acted in Dexter shortly after Six Feet Under. For Hall, it was necessary to take a break from the hectic routine and invest a little more in other areas, such as theater, something that was part of his trajectory.

After some time off, it is possible that Michael C. Hall in 2020 will return to the spotlight and regain the fame achieved with the Dexter series. The actor, even a Golden Globe winner, has a lot of potential!

Will Dexter’s return crown Michael C. Hall again? We are waiting!



