Michael B. Jordan stars in the explosive trailer for No Remorse: Action and Revenge

Without Remorse is Prime Video's new action film starring Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) as the main protagonist, a new adaptation of Tom Clancy's universe of war thrillers (whose work has inspired numerous video games such as the recent The Division or Rainbow Six Siege, among others) that already have a release date on the Amazon streaming platform. Thus, Sin Remorimientos premieres exclusively on Prime Video on April 30; and we already have a poster, synopsis and an explosive trailer that you can see heading this news.

Thus, Michael B. Jordan plays Marine John Clark in a story of revenge and international conspiracies that is part of the Jack Ryan universe in a film that tells us the origins of the character when he tries to do justice after the brutal murder of his pregnant wife. With a script by Taylor Sherindan under the direction of Stefano Sollima, Sin Remormentos promises action in abundance and a plot with Tom Clancy DNA. The cast is completed by Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London and Guy Pearce.

We leave you with the official synopsis of him: “A Marine of the Navy Seal discovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant woman. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills John Kelly’s family in retaliation for his involvement in a secret operation, he will begin to pursue them at all costs. ”

“Joining forces with a fellow Navy SEAL and a strange CIA agent, Kelly’s mission will unwittingly uncover a covert plot that threatens to lead the United States and Russia to war. Divided between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly will have to fight his enemies mercilessly to avoid disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy. ”

Without Remorse premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021.