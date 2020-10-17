Michael B. Jordan signs with DC for Static Shock movie

Michael B. Jordan, whom we see in Black Panther as Erik Killmonger, also takes on the DC universe. The famous actor, who we have seen in Creed before, is Warner Bros. reached an agreement with.

Jordan and his team at the Outlier Society, who previously starred in Black Panther, Creed and Fahrenheit 451, join the DC universe. Micheal B. Jordan signed a contract with DC to produce Static Shock.

According to the news in IGN, Michael B. Jordan will join the director Reginald Hudlin, who has worked mostly on TV series. The movie will be based on the same-name comic book series released in 1993.

Static Shock film

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the famous actor said, “I am very proud to be part of creating a new universe with black superheroes at the center, our community deserves it. The Outlier Society is committed to bringing different comic book content to life on all platforms. In the first step Reggie and “We are excited to be working with Warner Bros.”

DC announced the Static Shock movie at the FanDome event it organized in August. Apart from that, it was stated that the comic book series will be revived. There are also discussions for animated films and podcasts on Static Shock.

Static Shock’s new digital comic will meet with its readers in February 2021. In addition, Static’s original graphic novel will be republished. Static Shock was previously published as a cartoon series between 2000 and 2004. The cartoon was met with average comments.

The Static character was created by Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis and Derek T. Dingle, the founders of Milestone Comics. Static, a “metainsan”, was born with superhero abilities and acquired these abilities after an accident.



