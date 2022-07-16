Michael B. Jordan now has a wax figure, and the Internet is full of jokes about his appearance

Michael B. Jordan is an incredibly recognizable star. He is known for the role of Eric Killmonger from “Black Panther” (whom he does not consider a villain). Jordan is also the holder of the title “Sexiest Man Alive” and is the star of famous films such as Creed and Fruitvale Station. So it’s more than fair to say that the actor got on the list of the best, and along with this, the infamous wax figure often appears. Now sometimes wax sculptures are almost identical to the person being honored… This does not apply to Michael B. Jordan, and the Internet had the best jokes ready for this.

Last week, a photo of a fan standing next to a wax figure of Michael B. Jordan went viral, and frankly, it’s not hard to see why. See what annoys people about the dubious statue of the actor beloved by fans:

You all look at this. It should be Michael B. Jordan pic.twitter.com/x9kxpeI7hC13 July 2022

While it’s unclear where this photo was taken, given that Madame Tussauds has never officially unveiled a wax figure of Michael B. Jordan, the actor has certainly been immortalized in wax, and the results are disappointing. Twitter user @Tra_Briggs thinks the wax figure looks like a younger version of another famous celebrity:

I thought it was a young Tiger Woods with an advantage

Some vaguely recognize some of the actor’s features in the wax figure. The skin tone is noticeably lighter than that of a star, and the less they talk about hair, the better. In addition to Tiger Woods, fans compared the actor to other celebrities. For example, @VeeAlmighty said:

This is Jerny Smollett with Caesar

Jerny Smollett, of course, is an actress from Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Land and most recently Spider’s Head with Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. This is unfortunate, because if a wax figure of Michael B. Jordan is going to be around and allow fans to mimic the experience of being around him, it should be a tribute that really looks like him. @JLBarrow shared a particularly funny joke about this, saying:

It’s more like “Maybe Jordan.”

The unveiling of this new figure came a few months after Zendaya’s own wax figure caused a stir online after Madame Tussauds Museum showed it. @LynissaH, a fan who is clearly unhappy with the figure of the Marvel graduate, said what many of us have already thought:

Please dismiss the sculptor!!! 😭😭😭

Somewhat more serious thoughts about the viral photo were expressed by @_faithskingdom, who pointed out the constant problem with wax figures. She noted that there are cases when the skin tone on the figures of blacks is not given due attention. As she shared on Twitter:

Serious question:

For example, why do these wax figure makers keep making blacks look white or light-skinned when in fact they don’t! like what’s with this? 😒

While social media was quick to point out that Michael B. Jordan did the wrong thing with the wax figure, the actor himself has never published anything about his statue. In the end, he was busy returning to the ring to play Adonis Creed again in Creed III, in which he starred and directed. The triquel is among the upcoming films of 2022, and the release of the film is scheduled for November 23.