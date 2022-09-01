Micah Parsons Reveals His No. 1 Goal as an NFL Player

Micah Parsons is ready to conquer the NFL this season.

The rookie of the year in the NFL defense said on Thursday that he wants to become the best player in the league.

“I don’t want to be anything other than No. 1 (NFL player). That’s my confidence. I want to be the best. I want to be feared,” Parsons said.

He then said that in order to achieve this goal, he needed to dominate every week.

Parsons was an absolute wizard for the Cowboys last season. He finished with 84 tackles (64 solo), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

He is a prime candidate for the title of the NFL’s best quarterback along with Steelers offensive tackle T.J. Watt.

The Cowboys could be a force to be reckoned with if Parsons reaches an even higher level.