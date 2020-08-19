MIBR loses to G2 in ESL One Cologne 2020 debut game

MIBR debuted with defeat at ESL One Cologne 2020 of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO). The Brazilians lost to G2 Esports this Wednesday (19) by 2-0 in the aggregate, partial 16-2 (Vertigo) and 16-4 (Inferno). With the result, the team will play survival in the competition against the loser of FaZe Clan and Heroic on Friday (21), at 1:30 pm, Brasília time. The matches can be watched live on Twitch or on YouTube through the official channels of the organizer.

Although the duel started at Vertigo, the map of choice for MIBR, the Brazilians were unable to impose rhythm on the CT side and were run over by the G2. The quintet led by Gabriel ” FalleN ” even found openings to score valuable points, but lost precious rounds even when the French were saving resources. Nemanja ” huNter ” sealed the score at 16-2 after winning a beautiful clutch 1v2 at bombsite A.

In the second match, Made in Brazil did a little better, but could not escape yet another overwhelming defeat. The G2 kept the sights sharp and remained steady in the rotations, taking Inferno home without much trouble. Final score: 16-4 for the French. HuNter shone once more and was Inferno’s elimination leader with 20 kills.

The European division of ESL One Cologne 2020 started on August 18 and will be played until the 30th. In addition to MIBR, 15 other organizations also participate in the tournament, such as Astralis, Fnatic, Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan, from Brazilian Marcelo ” coldzera ” The European competition will distribute a total amount of US $ 325 thousand (R $ 1.7 million) in prizes.



