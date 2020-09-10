Miami’s famous “people’s lawyer” is shot dead by his son

Lawyer Robert Fenstersheib, known as “the people’s lawyer”, was shot and killed on Wednesday morning by his eldest son, who then pointed the gun at himself and took his own life.

Those details were revealed by Fenstersheib’s law firm at a press conference at the well-known Hallandale Beach personal injury attorney’s office.

A spokesman for the family, Scott Mager, said it was a murder-suicide. Police have not released any details about the shooting.

The lawyer’s girlfriend, with whom he had been in a long-term relationship, was also shot. She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition and underwent surgery.

It all happened in the Oakridge community, in Hollywood, north of Miami. Hollywood police say they received a 911 call around 9:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they found two dead men at the scene.



