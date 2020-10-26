Miami shooting leaves a 9-year-old boy in critical condition

A shooting in the Goulds neighborhood injured two teenagers and a child. Miami-Dade police responded to an emergency call that several people had been shot in the community between 216th Street and 113th Avenue, just north of Goulds Park.

When the police arrived at around 3pm they discovered three bodies wounded by gunshots: three boys aged 9, 14 and 17.

Detective Kristopher Welch of the Miami-Dade Police Department regretted what happened. “We should all be outraged that three minors were shot in this area and in Miami-Dade County,” he said.

According to police, the 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition, the 14-year-old was taken by ground to the same hospital and the 17-year-old to Jackson South Medical. The 14 and 17 were in stable condition.



