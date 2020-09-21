Miami police captain, father of NFL player

The police are investigating the facts to find out how the tragic accident happened. This Sunday there was a terrible accident that has shocked the community in South Florida but also in the world of sports. According to Miami police, a car overturned and burst into flames when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Griffin Road and 118 Southwest Avenue in Cooper City.

Miami-Dade County Police Capt. Tyrone White was killed in the accident. His wife, Lisa, was also in the car and is still in critical condition.

White is the father of New England Patriots player James White, a native of Fort Lauderdale. The young athlete learned of the tragic news 90 minutes before kicking off the game against the Seattle Seahawks and finally did not play the match citing “personal reasons.”

According to a police report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 1pm. Two vehicles were involved, but it is not clear which car the Whites were in. It is also not known how such a collision occurred.

An emergency team transferred two of the three victims by helicopter. The cause of the accident remains under investigation and the BSO will release more information as it becomes available.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramírez sent his condolences via Twitter.



