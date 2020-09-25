Mia Khalifa: What you need to know about her activism

Despite the attacks on networks, Mia Khalifa continues her activism on behalf of women.

Mia Khalifa has certainly earned a place in our hearts just by being an amazing human being on Twitter. Although you may have heard of Mia’s career as a porn star, she retired from the industry five years ago and has been doing amazing things ever since.

Although she constantly receives hateful comments from people all over the world, she has managed to stand her ground and focus on the message she wants to spread. Not even death threats have brought her down, and we think this says a lot about who she is.

We collect some of Mia Khalifa’s interactions on Twitter, showing her activism on social media. Most of these tweets talk about the former pornstar’s other social media platforms. These are some of our favorite demonstrations of activism.

Call the abusers

Mia shared one of her TikTok videos on Twitter and people’s reactions were disappointing. This is not the first time that TikTok has been the center of attention when the song “Mia Khalifa” went viral on the platform.

This time, Mia decided to post her own videos. On this TikTok, she talks about being groomed at sixteen and having a toxic relationship with her ex-boyfriend and former BangBros executive.

As Mia tries to raise awareness of the ways the porn industry doesn’t take women’s consent seriously, people seemed to think she was against being able to be a sex worker. Although many support her, there are also several people who criticized her for continuing to use her pornstar name.

I’m on @BookCameo for a little while to 100% benefit @RedCrossLebanon. Soundcloud rappers, seize your opportunity, and support a great cause! https://t.co/8NB1b9ht9f pic.twitter.com/oVuq8ipWFz — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 16, 2020

Raising money for Lebanon

Last month, a series of explosions in Beirut claimed the lives of more than 100 people, injured more than 6,000 and left more than 300,000 homeless.

Mia has continually tried to donate money to the victims of the Beirut explosions. She even auctioned off her exclusive glasses and raised $ 100,000, which she donated in full to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Here’s another one of her tweets showing how she has raised funds for victims.

That smile just gave millions hope ♥️🇱🇧 https://t.co/3Hk43VRLBb — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 18, 2020

Supporting other women

Mia Khalifa has also tried to support women during these difficult times. On August 18, she shared a photo of one of the blast survivors on one of her Instagram stories with the caption “Nothing breaks a Lebanese woman.”

The best thing about this post is how Mia managed to remind people of the Beirut tragedy and cheer up a victim and a woman who is going through difficult times. It is amazing to see someone with such a huge platform trying to advocate for people in need and encouraging women to overcome adversity.

I spent a day with @MiaKhalifa and we discussed the nuance of predatory contracts pic.twitter.com/TFf9A5NYIw — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) August 7, 2020

Talking about her past in the porn industry

While she didn’t really make this tweet, she did share it! Mia Khalifa was one of the guests on Anthony Padilla’s YouTube series “I Spent a Day with ___.” This was a great opportunity to see how she continues to raise awareness about the issues in the porn industry.

Good morning to everyone except the incompetent political leaders in #Beirut who have yet to resign. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 5, 2020

Mia’s interview with Padilla is interesting and really shows how much she has grown. This is an astonishing display of how much you have advocated for women’s rights and raised awareness about the injustice women suffer in the porn industry.

Taking a political stance

Lastly, we wanted to show a tweet that basically sums up Mia Khalifa’s activism. She is really doing her best to raise awareness of important situations around the world.



