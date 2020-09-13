Mia Khalifa shines Riding on a tremendous colt. Stunning!

The famous Mia Khalifa has left many paralyzed by being shown riding a tremendous colt where she showed her charms.

Mia Khalifa is a famous model and former playmate who continues to be admired on social networks, as she appears on her Instagram always wearing the best outfits where she shows off her attractive body recognized by many.

That is why on this occasion the current sports commentator Mia Khalifa shared an attractive video through her official Instagram account where she is seen manipulating a tremendous animal.

It turns out that in the video the sensual Mia Khalifa has shown one of her many talents, as she appears riding a tremendous breed colt, in which she looks like a very flirtatious cowgirl.

In the video you can see the exquisite ex playmate wearing a denim blouse, tight jeans that show off her curves, white boots, a riding helmet and above all that, her statuesque beauty.

It is not for less that the beautiful Mia Khalifa has left many totally captivated, since she always boasts of an enviable figure with which she drives social networks crazy and although now she chooses not to take her clothes off completely, many still admire her figure.

Mia Khalifa and her fiery orange outfit

It must be remembered that a long time ago one of the photographs that has managed to please her millions of admirers a lot, the young woman from Beirut, Lebanon, because she appears wearing an orange outfit.

Despite the fact that the outfit is not usually like the ones she usually wears for her photo shoots in which she appears scantily clad, it seems that the young Tiktok personality Mia Khalifa was on a casual outing in Toledo, Spain, probably accompanied by her then boyfriend Robert Sandberg.

It should be noted that the photograph of the former adult film actress was shared on August 22, 2019, she is one hundred thousand reactions from reaching two million red hearts, surely she has thousands of comments referring to how beautiful Mia Khalifa looks .



