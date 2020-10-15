Mia Khalifa RIDING shows her man flexible legs

The famous Mia Khalifa showed her hottest side as a couple by showing off riding on her man and showing off her flexible legs.

Mia Khalifa is one of the stars that stand out in the men’s entertainment industry and she is always delighting her more than 21 million followers on Instagram on social media.

And although her life in the adult world is in the past, she can continue to boast of pleasing her fans with the photos that she uploads to her Instagram account and this time it has not been the exception.

Mía Khalifa’s daring pose

It turns out that recently the attractive Mia Khalifa has surprised her fans by appearing posing in a rather suggestive pose, since she is riding on her husband Robert Sandberg, who apparently is seen without underwear.

The actress appears in the image at sunset wearing a short burnt orange dress, while he is on top of his wife and gives him a kiss; image that has so far conquered more than half a million reactions.

Mia Khalifa appreciates the support of her fans

Not long ago the former adult film star took advantage of the space to thank her fans for having helped her during her transition to Onlyfans and assured that a week after opening this space she understands the reason for its popularity.

“I am already seeing why women feel empowered to be themselves unapologetically within the community.”

It should be noted that this platform is used for people to upload content of any kind on the network; however, the trend in female creators has tended to show them in underclothes or naked.

All photos and videos uploaded through these accounts can only be viewed by subscribers, who must pay a certain amount of money for a monthly membership.



