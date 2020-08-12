Mia Khalifa raises $ 100,000 for those affected in Lebanon

Mia Khalifa put up for auction her famous glasses from when she was an adult movie star, and this is how the public has reacted.

The most “infamous” glasses on the internet are poised to raise a ton of cash for the victims of the Beirut explosion. Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American activist and one of the most wanted porn actresses of all time, is auctioning off her exclusive glasses to benefit the Red Cross in Lebanon.

The 27-year-old posted the glasses on eBay over the weekend, where fans have a week to bid on the “infamous” accessory she wore during her brief porn career in 2014. She described her condition as “used and abused.” apparently a nod to his bad experience with the adult industry.

Khalifa says all proceeds from the sale will go to Red Cross efforts in Beirut, where a massive explosion killed at least 158 people and injured thousands more on August 4. The bidding exceeded $ 100,000 on Tuesday and the auction closes on Sunday afternoon.

Khalifa has been outspoken about the Lebanon explosion on her various social media accounts, which have millions of followers. She posted several videos about the explosion on TikTok, where she tried to highlight Lebanon’s humanitarian needs and at the same time pointed to corruption in her government.

She explained her lens auction in a video posted on TikTok on Monday. The video begins with her surprising modeling poses to attract viewers before she starts talking about Lebanon.

“Now that the algorithm thinks this is for white TikTok, I just want you to know that there is a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon right now,” Khalifa tells her nearly 10 million followers. “They need our help because their government is corrupt and does nothing about it.”

“So I’m doing what I can, and what I can do is auction Mia Khalifa’s original glasses, which are on eBay right now.” He adds that “every penny” from the auction will go to the Red Cross in Lebanon.

Khalifa says he specifically approved the auction with eBay and the Lebanese Red Cross, and will broadcast the final bidding live on Sunday. Global News has reached out to both organizations to confirm their claims.

“Novelty glasses are the best accessory, I’ll sign them (if you want) and take one last Polaroid before sending them to their new home.” write in the auction description.

Khalifa wants to help Beirut

Lebanese authorities say the devastating explosion was caused by a fire in the port area of ​​the city, which spread to a warehouse filled with approximately 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate.

The chemical is often used in fertilizers, but it has also been used as an explosive in terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. Timothy McVeigh destroyed a federal building using approximately two tons of the chemical. Ammonium nitrate had been in the port of Beirut for years.

The explosion triggered a new round of anti-government protests in Lebanon. The country has struggled for decades with political corruption and mismanagement among its ruling oligarch class, which has held power since Lebanon emerged from a civil war in 1990. Hassan Diab resigned as Lebanon’s prime minister on Monday in the wake of the catastrophe.

Khalifa, who was born in Beirut, has grown into a social media personality and activist in the wake of his brief career in adult film. She, and her black-rimmed glasses, appeared in a handful of scenes in 2014. Those few scenes catapulted her to fame in the NSFW corners of the internet, where she became the world’s most sought-after artist at the time.

Mia continues to dominate adult cinema

Her videos have been viewed 949 million times and she was still the second most searched porn actress in the world last year, according to Pornhub. “Are you even a brunette girl with glasses if they haven’t called you ‘Mia Khalifa’?” writes on her Twitter profile.

However, Khalifa has come out in recent years to denounce the porn industry, which she claims took advantage of her and robbed her of any opportunity to profit from her videos. She claimed last year that she made about $ 12,000 from her shootings and hasn’t seen a “penny” as, despite the flashy numbers, she continues to rack up online.

More than 1.8 million people have signed a petition to give you control of their domain names and remove videos of it from the Internet. The petition says that Khalifa has suffered ongoing trauma and emotional distress due to those videos.

“It feels like being trapped in quicksand,” she told the Washington Post last year. “There are still millions of people who think that I have done nothing but pornography in the last five years.”

She added at the time that she regrets making adult films and wants to move on with her life. “No amount of money would make it worth it,” he said. “All I want is for people to stop seeing me naked.”

Currently Khalifa has been more dedicated to being on social networks as an influencer, however, her past in XXX cinema still follows her.




