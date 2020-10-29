Mia Khalifa invites you to vote for the good of women!

Using the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “protection” Mia Khalifa photographed herself showing the rear and asked to vote for the doors to be opened for women.

The day of the elections in the United States is getting closer and closer, so many celebrities have begun to promote the vote, but who undoubtedly draws attention is Mia Khalifa.

And it is that the material she uses on her social networks is on the verge of being the same from that time in which her fame exploded. And although it is true that Mia Khalifa left the world of pornography for years, she continues to feed the imagination of many with her exuberant photographs.

But what was surprising to see was the fact that Mia Khalifa was “protected” by the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became the second woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court and was also a pioneer in the defense of the rights of the woman.

Mia Khalifa and her way of inviting to vote

The former adult film actress photographed herself from a mirror in which part of her buttocks as well as her long hair were perfectly visible.

In the post attached with the graphic material, the activist and influencer also wrote “Vote to keep the doors of women open before us” adding the hashtag #votenaked #thirsttrapthevote.

The photo quickly began to get comments from her followers, some of whom even gave her their vote if she were a candidate for president of the United States.

Let’s not forget that Mia Khalifa is an immigrant of Lebanese origin, who came to the United States with her family, although at present she cannot return she has made it clear that she loves being Lebanese and has always identified herself as one, “it is my lineage” , He says.



