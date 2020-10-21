Mia Khalifa: her struggle against her abuse

Today, Mia Khalifa is the symbol of a struggle that has moved thousands of people. This is your fight against the porn industry!

Mia Khalifa was 21 when she started working as an adult film actress. With only three months in the porn industry, her popularity and success rose rapidly. However, the model decided to give it up, after threats, humiliation and mistreatment.

Currently, Khalifa is a businesswoman and influencer, but above all, her work as an activist against the porn industry stands out. The famous 27-year-old seeks to raise awareness in society about the violence suffered by women in the middle and fights to denormalize the consumption of pornographic content.

Mia Khalifa and her terrible experience in the porn industry

The now-influencer rose to fame in the entertainment industry in October 2004. Within two months of her debut, Mia Khalifa became the most sought-after actress on the Pornhub website. Her fame increased after the publication of a video in which she appears wearing a hijab.

In an interview for the BBC’s Hard Talk program, Mia Khalifa spoke of the social pressure she suffered and how she began to participate in adult productions. “It wasn’t” Hey, do you want to get into porn? “It was more of a” You’re beautiful, would you like to do some modeling? ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFkG8r9l1bN/?utm_source=ig_embed

Likewise, Mia Khalifa assured that after becoming the number one porn star she never received royalties or financial compensation for the monetary income left by her videos. It is estimated that the former adult film actress only earned $ 12,000 for all the videos made.

What happened after quitting the adult film industry?

During 2018, she shared a message (Instagram) in which she reveals that entering the porn industry was one of the biggest mistakes she has made and she regrets. “There is nothing to reconsider. A mistake I made when I was 21 almost ruined my life, “he wrote.

A few weeks ago we told you in The Truth News the real reasons why Khalifa did not immediately reveal her story. One of them was that the people around her made her believe that she had no voice or vote.

I’ve never spoken about this because I was made to feel as though I couldn’t tell my story without being derided by the general public. I feel safe now, and I also feel the need to unload some things that have haunted me during my brief stint in the industry. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 24, 2020

“I’ve never talked about this because they made me feel like I couldn’t tell my story without being ridiculed by the general public. Now, I feel safe and I also feel the need to download some things that have haunted me during my brief stint at the industry, “he wrote on Twitter.

After talking about her horrible experience and how little it is worth entering the industry for women, Mia Khalifa legally sought to have Pornhub remove her videos from the platform, without a positive result. Although, it recently launched a petition for its content to be removed.



