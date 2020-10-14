Mia Khalifa, gorgeous ‘wedding dress’

The model Mia Khalifa raised the temperature on Instagram by showing off her spectacular ‘wedding dress’.

Mia Khalifa surprised her 21 million followers on Instagram with a new update. With a lot of time on her hands due to the quarantine period, Khalifa decided to fit into one of her many “wedding dresses” showing off her incredible curves.

In the Instagram photo, the model can be seen standing in front of a full-length mirror while wearing the outfit. She posed with her right foot forward, showing one of her legs through the slit of her dress as she gazed at her phone screen and took the selfie.

The long white silk dress flaunts her curves to perfection. It has a neckline that shows its charms perfectly. Mia Khalifa’s outfit also features skinny shoulder straps and a thigh-high slit that leaves little to the imagination.

The influencer wrote a text next to the photo, explaining that she has “12 wedding dresses”, including the one from her upcoming wedding to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. She felt sad that her plans did not advance as scheduled due to the Covid-19 situation, so she decided to wear the outfit at home.

Mia Khalifa’s post caused a sensation

Many of her fans were curious and asked her where she got the wedding dress from. While the former adult film actress did not respond directly in the comment section, she did respond through her Instagram stories and revealed that the set was made by Markarian NYC.

She also shared that the luxury womenswear brand didn’t give her a “discount,” so she didn’t bother to tag the brand in the post. Just three hours after its launch on Instagram, the photo received more than 911,000 likes, currently it has 1,694,825.



