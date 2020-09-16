Mia Khalifa gets tested for the coronavirus Is she infected?

Mia Khalifa worried her fans after posting the exact time when the coronavirus test was performed.

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has had a nasal swab test to make sure she doesn’t have COVID-19. The model shared her experience in an Instagram story. In the clip, a woman inserts a cotton swab into one of her nostrils while saying, “If you feel like sneezing, let me know.”

“I just had a nose job and it tickles,” Khalifa replied. After a few seconds, the woman took out the swab. “I will be leaving town tomorrow so I will get tested for the coronavirus because I am not an idiot,” Khalifa said while encouraging her followers to do the same.

Khalifa has been open about her nose job and even documented it on Instagram. The former sportscaster had a scarless nose rhinoplasty through famed plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar in Beverly Hills a few months ago. She spent around $ 15,000 for the surgery.

Khalifa explained that she wanted to keep her strong Middle Eastern nose, but she also wanted it to be more feminine. In July, Khalifa shared a series of photos of her new nose in what she called her “nose reveal.” Dr. Dugar shared videos of his rhinoplasty on his IGTV.

In the caption, Khalifa gave her fans a background to the procedure and explained why getting a scar-free nose was the best option for her. The former adult film actress was happy with the results and thanked the doctor and his team for giving her the nose she wanted.

In related news, Khalifa reacted to the Chris Evans nude photo scandal over the weekend. The web model shared a snapshot of herself watching the Evans movie “Captain America.” She filmed herself laughing as if making fun of the actor after he accidentally leaked a nude photo on social media.

As expected, Khalifa’s video received mixed responses from her followers and many criticized her for making fun of the “Avengers” star. Some also encouraged others to stop sharing Evans’ nude photo and respect her privacy.



