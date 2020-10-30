Mia Khalifa criticizes BangBros for ‘teasing’

Mia Khalifa criticized the adult site BangBros for including the slogan of the Black Lives Matter movement in one of its videos.

Former adult film actress Mia Khalifa attacked the adult site BangBros for presenting a video that allegedly mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of a man at the hands of the police.

As we have mentioned in Somagnews, the former Lebanese actress is currently fighting with the site to remove seven videos that she made when she was 21 years old. A change.org petition calling for the removal of these videos has received more than 1.7 million signatures.

Mia Khalifa, now 27, used her Instagram account to criticize the Florida-based studio for “capitalizing on” the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed man of color who was killed by a New York Police Department officer in July 2014.

Garner’s murder sparked mass protests in the United States and elsewhere. This was also one of the first times that the words “I can’t breathe”, which Garner said while he was strangled, were used by the Black Lives Matter movement as a catchphrase.

BangBros included BLM’s catchphrase in a video

Later in 2014, “Bang Bus”, an offshoot of BangBros, released a video that referenced the catchphrase. The clip showed an actress pretending to be a protester in the aforementioned Black Lives Matter movement.

Sharing a screenshot of the clip hiding the actress’s face, Mia Khalifa told her 21 million followers: “They filmed a protester being lured into a truck and forced to ‘not breathe’ with gagging and covering the graves nasal “.

“Around the same time that BBros hid behind a company name while I dealt with threats, assaults and isolation … they were capitalizing on the death of Eric Garner with this masterpiece,” the former adult film actress wrote.

Mia Khalifa and her time at BangBros

Some of the movies Mia made at the time showed her wearing an Islamic veil, or hijab, prompting death threats against her. She has also claimed to have made just $ 12,000 from her career in porn, despite her videos receiving millions of views around the world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGnGnvtF5ZS/?utm_source=ig_embed

Last week, Mia Khalifa received a “cease and desist” letter from BangBros over allegations that she was tricked into a controversial nude photoshoot with the company executive, who told her that the photographer worked for Vogue.



