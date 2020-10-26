Mia Khalifa condemns a photographer’s abuse

The model Mia Khalifa denounced through Twitter that a photographer abused her when she agreed to take a photo session.

Mia Khalifa was a porn actress for a brief period in late 2014. She gained worldwide fame when she appeared in a sexually content video wearing an Islamic hijab that caused much controversy and received threats from supporters of the so-called Islamic State.

Now, the former adult film actress has revealed through her Twitter account that she was misled by Bang Bros executive Jordan Sibbs. He introduced her to a photographer and promised that he worked for the prestigious Vogue magazine.

“She told me that I would have the opportunity to appear in very important publications and that I could really succeed if I worked with this photographer. My eyes lit up, I was excited and I thought that maybe this terrible situation I’m in could turn into something positive, “said the model.

According to his testimony, upon arrival for the appointment, the photographer posed Mia Khalifa in her underwear and with replica weapons while she only followed orders. “I came to the Bang Bros office not knowing what to expect from a ‘real photographer’, thinking we were going to a beautiful set or location,” he said.

There, the alleged photographer told him to go up to the terrace and put on a hijab next to some replicas of automatic rifles. Then he asked her to undress. “She told me to take off my hijab and underwear and pose against a wall,” she continued.

“My heart began to race. I know it might be easy for you to say ‘you had sex on camera, what is the problem?’ But they must understand the level of fear that a woman has when she feels powerless, ”added the 27-year-old model.

The photographer took advantage of Mia Khalifa

In another segment of her story, she claims that the photographer abused her by approaching and touching her body. He even said that he ran his hands over her breasts and told her they were pretty. “I felt cheap, belittled and defenseless,” reads the thread on Mia Khalifa’s Twitter account.

Many users were against the abuse suffered by the actress and made the hashtag #JusticiaporMiaKhalifa a trend. As expected, the former adult film actress thanked her fans for their support on social networks.

“My comments have been turned off to the public for the last year because they were inundated with hatred and it was affecting my mental health as well as my marriage, but I feel like I am now in a place where I have a community that supports me,” wrote Mia Khalifa.



