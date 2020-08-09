Mia Khalifa burst into tears after Lebanon explosions

Mia Khalifa cries on Instagram after her country of residence, Lebanon, was rocked by loud explosions.

Mia Khalifa cried on Instagram after talking about the twin explosions in Lebanon. She invited her followers to help the people there because the Lebanese authorities did not protect them.

A minimum of 78 people died and more than 4,000 were injured by the explosions.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa couldn’t hold back her tears after speaking out about the twin explosions that rocked her home country of Lebanon.

The sports commentator shared an Instagram story in which she spoke about how the federal government failed the people of Lebanon.

On her official Instagram account, the 27-year-old movie star invited her followers to donate and help the people of Beirut. Khalifa said the federal government has “completely failed” to protect the people of Lebanon.

She compared the situation in Lebanon to the situation in the United States and shared that she in no way understood “hatred” for the police as she does now.

“Share, donate or do what you can because the Lebanese government failed (the people) too. It is not just the United States. Man, I have never understood the hatred of the police as I do now, “Mia Khalifa mentioned in the video.

The TikTok star also shared a hyperlink along with the video where people can go and donate to help those affected by the dual blasts in Lebanon.

In another video she posted on her official account, the adult film actress blamed Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, for the blast and criticized them for the crimes it has “inflicted” on people.

In addition, she claimed that the explosions did not occur due to “fireworks.”

“Not Hezbollah lying to the Lebanese people about hiding explosives on our soil, saying that this explosion was caused by FIREWORKS. Fireworks? Let me say this once and say it clearly: they are a disgrace and the Lebanese people deserve better, ”Khalifa wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Mia Khalifa will not be allowed to enter her country of residence due to her time in the porn business.

Beirut was rocked by two explosions near the city’s ports. In response to numerous studies, the explosions occurred in a warehouse that stores fireworks. However, the precise trigger for the explosions is currently unknown.



