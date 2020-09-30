Mia Khalifa 1.8 million signatures to delete her videos

Mia Khalifa could exert enough pressure for the videos she made six years ago in the porn industry to be returned to her thanks to those who have supported her request.

Mia Khalifa wants all of her porn videos removed from the web and now nearly two million people have supported her request.

The petition to remove all of her videos has garnered at least 1,800,000 signatures as of this writing.

Mia Khalifa claimed that she has made just $ 12,000 since joining the industry in 2014 despite being one of the most sought after artists of her time.

Recently, the former adult film star took to Twitter to say that her adult videos would haunt her until she dies.

Khalifa also claimed that one of his BangBros clips had been posted online without his consent.

Fans jumped in support of Mia

To support Khalifa, his fans launched a petition on Change.org demanding that adult entertainment sites remove his explicit content.

The petition indicates that Khalifa, who is now 27 years old, appeared in the porn industry for only three months when he was 21 years old.

“The infamous hijab video has collected death threats from ISIS that have targeted Mia from the video’s publication in 2014 to today,” the petition reads.

“Mia attends therapy constantly for trauma, emotional distress and consequences of bullying.

The petition also states that Mia and her team have provided countless financial offers to the current owners of the sites where her videos appear, but none of them have given her a fair chance to demand their content in court because of a financial advantage.

“We demand that her domain names be returned to her, that her videos be removed, and that they be fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa in deep financial ruin. Mia has expressed her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times, ”the petition reads.

Mia Khalifa began appearing in adult videos in October 2014. In November of that year, she was ranked the most viewed artist on adult sites. In January 2015, she signed a long-term contract with WGCZ Holding, but resigned after two months, citing “a change of mind.”



