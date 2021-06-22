Mi Watch Revolve Active Introduced! Price And Features

Mi Watch Revolve Active was introduced. Actively operating in the wearable technology market, Xiaomi introduced its new smart watch called Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Xiaomi has come up with the Mi Watch Revolve Active, the successor of its smart watch called Mi Watch Revolve, which it launched last year, with significant improvements. The company, which introduced the device simultaneously with the Mi 11 Lite model, which it offered for sale in the Indian market, also shared its price information.

Mi Watch Revolve Active includes the ability to measure blood oxygen, which was not available in the previous model. In addition, the device, which also has hardware innovations, attracts attention with its weight and voice assistant capability.

What does Mi Watch Revolve Active offer?

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. According to Xiaomi’s statement, the 420mAh battery, which meets the need for power with the magnetic charging slot on the device, can reach a full charge from zero to a hundred in less than two hours. It is also stated that it can last for 14 days on a single charge.

The strap of the smart watch, which has a circular dial measuring 45.9 mm, is 22 mm. Thanks to its replaceable structure, you can attach any strap you want to the Mi Watch Revolve Active. The device, which includes more than 100 watch faces; heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor (monitoring blood oxygen), triaxial acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometer and ambient light sensor.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active, which can monitor heart rate all day, monitor blood oxygen and detect your sleep movements, appeals to fitness enthusiasts with its 117 sports modes. Designed for use in the pool and sea, the watch has a 5ATM water resistance certificate. In addition to all these, you can control notifications, manage calls, play music, set alarms, learn the weather and many more with the watch.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active, which is compatible with all Android smartphones, provides voice assistant service to its user with Amazon Alexa. It connects with the outside world with GPS features as well as Bluetooth 5.0 support. Users need to use the Xiaomi Wear app to control the watch from the phone.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications and price

Display: 454×454 pixels 1.39 inch AMOLED

Battery: 420 mAh – 14 days endurance on a single charge

Dial size: 45.9 mm

Strap size: 22 mm

Bluetooth: 5.0

Sensors: GPS with GLONASS, Galileo and BDS

Xiaomi has revealed the price of its smartwatch Mi Watch Revolve Active in India as Rs 9,999.