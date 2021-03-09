Mi Watch Lite update brings useful new features

Xiaomi offers useful new features with the update it prepared for the smart watch Mi Watch Lite, which is located in the entry segment. According to the news of OneTech, the distribution of the update with version 4.1.20 is done through the Xiaomi Wear application.

The innovations brought by the update are seen in the change record. Innovations such as the “do not disturb” mode that automatically activates when users fall asleep, the option to adjust the vibration modes, and the adjustment of the wrist movement sensitivity stand out.

With the update, users will be able to reject calls to Android phones over the clock. Sending a notification when the Bluetooth connection is lost and standard bug fixes are also part of the update.

Mi Watch Lite has a 1.4 inch screen. The resolution of the screen in question is 320 x 320 pixels. Featuring features such as GPS, sleep and exercise tracking, notification support, the smart watch promises 9 days of battery life with its 230 mAh battery.