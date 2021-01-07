Mi Smart Speaker: Xiaomi launches smart speaker in Brazil

Xiaomi has just taken an important step in the implementation of its connected home concept: it is launching in Brazil the Mi Smart Speaker, the brand’s smart speaker, which manages all Xiaomi smart devices, plays music and interacts through commands voice with Google Assistant, which is integrated.

Launched on the international market at the end of last year, the audio device allows a 5Ghz Wi-Fi connection, and offers the possibility to connect several branded devices, including the TV Box or Stick, vacuum cleaners, cameras, lamps, projectors, as well as support Chromecast for audio formats.

Homologated in Brazil since November 2020, the Mi Smart Speaker is being sold for R $ 699.99 in the company’s official e-commerce and also in the brand’s physical stores, located in the Center Norte and Ibirapuera malls, in São Paulo.

How to use the Mi Smart Speaker?

To use the Mi Smart Speaker, just say “Ok Google” to turn on the lights, adjust the room temperature, check the day’s agenda, set alarms and access other functions of the other connected devices. With the traditional command, it is also possible to listen to music, check the news, ask questions and have a virtual company.

We must not forget that the Mi Smart Speaker is an audio device, and as such offers a good sound experience, with well defined mids and lows, capable of filling the environment, which is particularly useful for watching films and TV series, as the Xiaomi device is not only compatible with the main streaming services, but also offers audio customization through the DTS system.