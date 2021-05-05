Mi Pad Tablet Series Can Be Renewed After A Long Time

Mi Pad series tablets may be announced later this year Although Xiaomi continues to grow steadily in the smartphone market, it is not possible to say that the same is true on the tablet side. The company recently announced the Mi Pad 4 tablet in 2014. However, this situation may change soon. According to the leaks, Xiaomi may announce three new Mi Pad series tablets later this year.

XDA Developers site revealed Xiaomi’s preparations. The team, which reverse engineering the system applications the company placed in MIUI 12.5, reached references for three devices. The devices in question bear the code names “nabu”, “enuma” and “elish”. It was stated that these names were taken from the Babylonian civilization.

In the news, there is information that there is a new settings page for system navigation in the alpha version of the MIUI Home application and that tablet navigation is among the elements of this page. Xiaomi’s preparations seem to have come to light at this point.

At this point, there is no concrete information about the properties of the tablets and how they should be separated from each other. It is among the expectations that each model will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processors and 5G or 4G support.

On the screen side, features such as 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate are expected to be offered on tablets.

So when will Xiaomi introduce its new Mi Pad tablets? It is said that the company will organize an event in June and make new software and product announcements at this event. It will not be a surprise that new information about these tablets will emerge in the coming days.