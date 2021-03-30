Mi MIX Fold, Xiaomi’s first folding phone, introduced

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi announced its first foldable phone on the second day of the Mega Launch event. The Mi MIX Fold device attracted attention with its stylish design. The company has announced all the technical characteristics of the device.

The Mi MIX series, which first entered our lives in 2016, ended in 2019 with the sudden decision of the company. Xiaomi, which did not add a new member to the series for two years after the Mi Mix 3 model, is now back in action. Consumers were excited about the return of the legendary series and the introduction of the company’s first folding phone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold features

The Mi MIX Fold, which has a screen size of 8.1 inches, includes a second screen with a size of 6.52 inches. Developed with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the model comes with a resolution of 2480 × 1860 pixels Full HD +. The phone with a density of 387 ppi offers a maximum brightness of 600 nits; It also supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. In addition, the device includes a quad speaker system and harman kardon sound technology.

The Mi MIX Fold device has a desktop mode called “Desktop Mode”. Thanks to this feature, users can access a smart phone that they can turn into a “pocket computer” whenever they want. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, as in the Mi 11 series models introduced yesterday. The foldable Xiaomi phone allows comfortable use with its 5,020 mAh battery capacity. In addition, the device has 67W fast charging support.

Coming with a 108 Megapixel main camera, Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold came with a 3X optical zoom 8 Megapixel telephoto camera designed with a liquid lens. In addition, the module included a 123-degree 13 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and an 8 Megapixel macro lens. In addition, the highly anticipated Xiaomi processor finally came to life in this phone! Xiaomi Purge C1 image signal processor (ISP) has been introduced to consumers to produce higher resolution pictures.

Display: 8.1 inches – 6.52 inches – AMOLED – 90 Hz – 2480 × 1860 pixels – HDR10 +

Processor: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB / 16 GB

Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB

Camera: 108 Megapixel wide angle lens – 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens – 8 Megapixel telephoto camera – 8 Megapixel macro camera

Battery: 5,020 mAh – 67W fast charging

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold price

The foldable smartphone model Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold has three different price variants. These are as follows: