Mi Mix Fold: New Model Is Coming

Mi Mix Fold model is coming. It has not yet been announced when the new Mi Mix Fold will be introduced, which is claimed to change on the screen side.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi introduced its first foldable phone on the second day of the Mega Launch event in March. The phone, which entered the foldable phone industry with a sales price of 2 thousand dollars, broke a sales record in a short time. The company is now getting ready to hit the stage again with a different Mi Mix Fold.

Mi Mix Fold will be unveiled with 120 Hz screen refresh rate

According to the information provided by the Digital Chat Station on Weibo, it revealed that the company has started testing the new Mi Mix Fold with model number J18s. In addition, the report includes information that both the internal and external display on the device will support 90 Hz or 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

According to previously leaked reports, Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone is allegedly codenamed “ARGO” and includes an under-display camera. Later, it turned out that “ARGO” was the device with internal model number “J18s”. This indicates that the new foldable phone will come with an under-screen camera. Among the information about the camera features, it is said that the phone will have a 108 Megapixel main camera, 3X liquid lens and an ultra-wide camera.

There is no more information for the new Mi Mix Fold model for now. It is claimed that the foldable phone, whose introduction date is not known, will be released towards the end of the year.

Introduced Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold specifications

Display: 8.1 inches – 6.52 inches – AMOLED – 90 Hz – 2480 × 1860 pixels – HDR10 +

Processor: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB / 16 GB

Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB

Camera: 108 Megapixel wide angle lens – 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens – 8 Megapixel telephoto camera – 8 Megapixel macro camera

Battery: 5,020 mAh – 67W fast charging

The price of the introduced Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold

The foldable smartphone model Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold has three different price variants. These are as follows:

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 9999 Yuan

12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage: 10999 Yuan

16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage (Ceramic Special Edition): 12999 Yuan