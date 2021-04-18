Mi MIX Fold Broke Sales Record

Mi MIX Fold Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone was introduced on March 30th. Mi MIX Fold, which came to the shelves in the Chinese market for the first time yesterday, received great interest. According to the data announced by the company, a sales record was achieved far beyond what was expected within 1 minute.

The number of Mi MIX Fold sold as of the first day has not been announced for now. But Xiaomi shared with the public the revenue from the first day thanks to this device.

Xiaomi’s foldable phone sold over 30 thousand

According to the data announced by Xiaomi, Mi MIX Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone, sold 400 million Yuan in one minute. Considering the high price of the device, which was sold for 12 thousand 999 Yuan, it sold more than 30 thousand units.

Usually, Xiaomi, which catches the attention of consumers with its affordable smartphones, is trying to change this perception with its new devices. The brand, which started to produce relatively more expensive models for the upper segment, manages to appeal to almost every budget with its wide product range.

The international availability of the Mi MIX Fold, which is currently sold only in the Chinese market, has not yet been disclosed.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold features

Mi MIX Fold with 8.1 inch AMOLED display includes a second 6.52 inch display. Developed with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, the model offers 2480 x 1860 pixels Full HD + resolution quality. The phone, which supports HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, also includes a quad speaker system and harman kardon sound technology.

The phone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, offers 12 GB / 16 GB RAM options; It carries 256 GB / 512 GB internal storage options. The device with 5,020 mAh battery power includes 67W fast charging support.

Coming with a 108 Megapixel main camera, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold features a 13 Megapixel ultra-wide angle and 8 Megapixel macro lens. In addition, the 8 Megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, designed with a liquid lens, draws attention. Introduced as the company’s first image signal processor (ISP), Xiaomi Purge C1 is also included in this device to take higher resolution pictures.