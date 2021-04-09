Mi Fan Festival from Xiaomi has products with up to 40% discount

Mi Fan Festival: Xiaomi is holding in Brazil the second edition of the Mi Fan Festival, an event that brings together discounts of up to 40% in its product lines. According to the company, a lot was specially designed to meet the demand of the event.

Among the products on sale is the Redmi Note 10 Pro, launched in early March, and the Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro models. On the Xiaomi website it is possible to find the value of the discounted phone compared to the price original. The Redmi Note 8 Pro model, for example, is going for R $ 2,700. According to the product page, the value outside the festival is R $ 3,500.

In addition to the smartphone sector, consumers will be able to find discounts on other products in the brand’s ecosystem, such as a smartwatch, the Mi TV Stick streaming device and Mi Motion, a motion-sensing luminaire.

According to Xiaomi Brasil’s marketing manager, Thiago Araripe, the Mi Fan Festival aims to take the brand experience to more Brazilians. “The Mi Fan Festival is the translation of the concept that Xiaomi has had since its foundation, that is, the fan is our main motivational point in the search for innovation, developing solutions that can make everyday experiences even more incredible and pleasant “.

Check out more information about the campaign on the official Xiaomi website in Brazil.