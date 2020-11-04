Mi Box 4S Pro with 8K support from Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Mi Box series is among the most popular Android TV boxes. These are the choice of many users with their low prices and more than enough features. Xiaomi recently released the Mi Box 4S and Mi TV Stick devices and started selling them. Now we see that the bar has been raised a little more with the Mi Box 4S Pro.

The highlight of the Mi Box 4S Pro is that it has the ability to play 8K videos. This makes it one of the rare 8K powered set top boxes available on the market.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro has HDMI 2.1 support. It has 16 GB internal memory, 2 GB RAM and volume controls supported via Bluetooth remote. Like many Xiaomi TV products sold in China, this latest device comes loaded with the MIUI platform for TV. Other features have not been clarified, but will not be much different from the standard Mi Box 4S. We can expect it to have a USB port on it.

This new TV set will be available in China with a price tag of 399 yuan. Pre-orders start on November 5th. This product will cost a little more than the Mi Box 4S, which has 8 GB of internal memory and supports 4K playback.

It is unclear whether Xiaomi will sell this device outside of China. However, we expect the version with standard Android TV installed instead of MIUI TV to come to Europe, North America and other regions.



