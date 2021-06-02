Mi Band 6 Sales Figures Have Been Announced

Mi Band 6 has been on the scene in the past months. Compared to the previous model, the biggest difference of Mi Band 6 is the sales figures of the product on the screen.

A new member of the Mi Band series, one of Xiaomi’s most popular products, was added on March 29. The sales figures of Mi Band 6, which saw the biggest change in screen size compared to the previous model, have emerged.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 reaches over a million sales figures worldwide

About a month ago, Xiaomi’s Founder and CEO Lei Jun announced that shipments of Mi Band 6 had exceeded one million units. Zeng Xuezhong, Vice President of Xiaomi Group, announced that in about two months, total global shipments of Mi Band 6 exceeded three million units.

Compared to last year’s Mi Band 5, the latest model welcomes us with a larger OLED screen. It can also now measure oxygen in the blood. Along with the Sp02 measurement, Mi Band 6 comes with many health monitoring features, including 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, and women’s health.

Looking at its sports features, it offers 30 different exercise modes, including outdoor running, treadmill, walking, cycling, pool swimming, yoga, rope skipping, basketball and gymnastics. In addition, according to Xiaomi, the smart bracelet can provide up to 14 days of battery life and has a 5 ATM waterproof certificate.

Technical specifications of Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Screen size

Size: 1.56 inch AMOLED

Resolution: 152 x 486 pixels

Brightness value: 450 nits

Pixel density: 326 PPI

Number of Colors: 16 million

Memory and storage amounts

Memory (RAM): 2 MB

Internal storage: 32MB

Design details

Length (Without Cord): 47.4 mm

Width (Without Cord): 18.6 mm

Thickness (Without Cord): 12.7 mm

Body weight: 12.8 g

Material: Plastic

Band material: TPU

Battery specifications

Battery capacity: 125mAh

Technology: Li-Polymer

Low usage battery life: 14 days

Battery charging time: 120 min

Other features

Accelerometer: Yes

Gyroscope: Yes

Heart rate sensor: Yes

Compatible OS: Android and iOS