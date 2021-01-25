Mi Band 6 has support for Alexa, GPS, SpO2

While launching a series of new smartphones, Xiaomi is also already developing the Mi Band 6. This is because the Chinese media has discovered that the manufacturer is working on a wearable device known as “Pangu”.

This device has the numbering XMSH16HM, and the application code from Amazfit ended up revealing the first details of the new smart bracelet from Xiaomi. The first highlight is that the company is developing two models: Chinese (XMSH16HM) and global (XMSH15HM).

However, there are chances that Xiaomi will repeat last year’s mistake and launch only the Chinese variant with the presence of NFC technology. In other words, no approximation payments for those who live outside China. See below some aesthetic details of the possible Mi Band 6

Despite being simpler for the global audience, the two versions of the Mi Band 6 have some features in common. Thus, both can be announced with SpO2 for monitoring blood oxygenation, personal assistant (XiaoAI and Alexa) and integrated GPS.

Another important highlight is that the Mi Band 6 can offer support to track up to 19 physical activities.

Indoor Fitness, Ice Skating, Indoor HIIT, Basic Training, Stretching, Gymnastics, Pilates, Street Dance, Zumba Dance, Bowling, Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis and more.

Finally, some expected features include automatic screen locking while swimming, viewing sleep data on the wristband screen and setting alarms without using your smartphone. For now, Xiaomi has not confirmed the veracity of the leak.