Mi Band 5 update to improve features and sensors

Mi Band 5, Xiaomi’s latest generation of smart bracelet, received a system update that did not bring new functionality or radical changes, but improved the performance of existing features.

In general, the REM sleep sensor, the step counter and the heart monitor are more accurate. Location functions have been improved overall and the speed of opening screens and browsing has also increased.

The new firmware is v1.0.1.84 and for now it is only available in some regions, such as Indonesia, gradually expanded to other countries. To release the update, you must also update the Mi Fit app to the latest version.

Speaking of which, the app received news in the latest version for Android, still under development for iOS. The main one is automatic exercise detection, which understands that you have started physical activity and puts the device in the correct mode.



