Mi 6 2021 Surprise From Xiaomi!

Mi 6 leaks are out. Xiaomi is developing a 2021 version for Mi 6, one of the most popular smartphones of the era. Leaks about the device have emerged.

Mi 6, the flagship smartphone model that Xiaomi launched four years ago, became one of the most admired of its time with its design and technical features. The device, which played a major role in the rise of the company’s popularity around the world, has more than 2 million active users even today.

Xiaomi, which has not neglected its popular smartphones in the past, came up with the 2021 Edition model for the Redmi Note 8, which it launched in 2019. It turned out that he will continue the same strategy with a new device that he will call the Xiaomi Mi 6 2021. While the phone, which has not been officially confirmed yet, will largely preserve the design lines of its original state; will host more powerful hardware.

Xiaomi Mi 6 2021 will bring back compact design

Twitter user Xiaomiui, known for his leaks about Xiaomi, revealed a mysterious phone codenamed “Mercury”. To remind you, Xiaomi launched a limited edition special edition of Mi 6 called Mercury Silver Edition four years ago. The mysterious device that Xiaomiui discovered has the same name, “Is Mi 6 2021 coming?” brought the question to mind.

The claim has not been confirmed yet, but it is too early to say that it will definitely not happen. Last month, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun announced on his personal Weibo account that the Mi 6 model is still in demand. Stating that the device has more than 2 million active users, a follower of Jun replied, “Make a compact smartphone similar to Mi 6“. In response to this, Lei Jun also surprised users with a “message received” reply.

Mi 6 specifications

What does Xiaomi Mi 6, which is positioned at a very acceptable point in terms of both its price and features, according to its release period, offers users? Let’s remember briefly.

Dimensions: 145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5 mm

Weight: 168g / 182g

Protection: Gorilla Glass 4)

Display: 5.15 inches, 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9, 428 ppi, IPS LCD

OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat (upgradeable to MIUI 8 based on Android 9) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, MSM8998

GPU: Adreno 540

Storage: 64GB + 4GB RAM, 64GB + 6GB RAM, 128GB + 6GB RAM

Rear camera: 12 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels / HDR, panorama, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Battery: 3350 mAh, 18W fast charging

Battery: 3350 mAh, 18W fast charging