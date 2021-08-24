Mi 12: Xiaomi’s New Cell Phone Due Out in November Without MIUI 13

Xiaomi has just introduced the Mi Mix 4 and has an event scheduled for September that could be the stage for the announcement of the Mi 11T. However, the Chinese manufacturer is also already thinking about the next generation of the company’s main line of mobile devices.

According to rumors, the Mi 12 line would be closer than fans imagine. The brand may hold the model launch conference as early as November 2021, a month before the Mi 11’s one-year anniversary. The information is from the Chinese website MyDrivers.

Highlights and absence

According to the page, the highlight of the device should be the next generation of Qualcomm processors, the Snapdragon 898. The battery would have a recharge of 120W (wired) and 100W (wireless), while the screen will adopt an adaptive technology of refresh rate, which adjusts the panel according to usage, reaching up to 120 Hz only if needed. In addition to ensuring more fluid use, the novelty should help save energy.

In addition, the cell phone may have an important absence: the personalized MIUI 13 interface, which would only be ready later in the year. Instead, the device would ship from the factory with the improved version of MIUI 12.5, which is currently Xiaomi’s priority in terms of platform.