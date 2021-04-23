Mi 11X And Mi 11X Pro Introduced! Here Are The Features

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are out. Xiaomi, which came out with the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro models in the past months, has now introduced two new budget-friendly models of the series. The long-awaited Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are launched in India today.

Xiaomi’s new smartphones correspond to the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro models in China. The features of both phones are the same as the K40 series.

Like the Redmi K40, the Mi 11X is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset. The device as well as the processor; It comes with LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory with UFS 3.1 support.

Equipped with a 6.67-inch screen, the Mi 11X features the E4 AMOLED panel developed by Samsung. This screen, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, is also supported with a 120Hz refresh rate, which promises better gaming experience. Also; It is also worth mentioning that there is HDR10 + and MEMC support.

In terms of cameras, the Mi 11X has a 48 Megapixel main camera on the back. In addition to the main camera, the device; 8 Megapixels ultra wide angle and 5 Megapixels are accompanied by a macro sensor. On the front is a 20 Megapixel selfie camera.

On the battery side, this phone comes with a 4,520 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the device; It also has IP53 certification and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It is also worth mentioning that it supports Wi-FI 6, NFC.

Mi 11X features

Screen: E4 AMOLED display with 6.67 inch size and 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Rear Camera: Sony IMX582 48 Megapixel main + 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle + 5 Megapixel telephoto macro lens

Front Camera: 20 Megapixels

Battery: 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Other Features: IP53 certification, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-FI 6 support.

Mi 11X Price

The prices of the Mi 11X model, which comes with two different storage options, are as follows;

6 + 128GB: $ 400

8 + 128GB: $ 430

Mi 11X Pro on stage with Snapdragon 888 processor

The top model of the series, Mi 11X Pro; In terms of design and screen features, it has the same features as the standard model. The device comes with a 6.67 inch screen; It has 120Hz refresh and 360Hz sampling rate.

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro models differ in their camera and processor features. The standard model includes the Snapdragon 870 processor, while the Pro model features the flagship chipset Snapdragon 888. However, both phones are quite satisfactory in terms of performance.

Behind the Mi 11X Pro on the camera side; It has 108 Mepapixel main camera with Samsung HM2 sensor. In addition to the main camera, the device is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 5 Megapixel telephoto macro lens.

Mi 11X Pro features

Screen: E4 AMOLED display with 6.67 inch size and 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Rear Camera: 108 Megapixel main + 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle + 5 Megapixel telephoto macro lens with Samsung HM2 sensor

Front Camera: 20 Megapixels

Battery: 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Other Features: IP53 certification, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-FI 6E support.

Mi 11X Pro price

The price of the Mi 11X Pro, which comes with two different storage options, is as follows;

8 + 128GB: $ 533

8 + 256 GB: $ 560

Sales of both phones will begin on April 24 from Amazon India.