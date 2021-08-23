Mi 11T? Xiaomi Sets Big Event for September 15

Mi 11T: Xiaomi is planning another event to unveil more news for 2021. Leading 5G mobile phone market, Chinese manufacturer announced that it will hold a conference on September 15 to announce “new and interesting products”.

Lasting about 70 minutes, the panel will be presented on a global scale. According to the brand, the conference will be broadcast live from 9 am (GMT) through official accounts on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

So far, Xiaomi has not revealed details about what it will reveal at the event. Apparently, the presentation should show the next mobile devices that will hit the market by the end of 2021.

What must be revealed at the event?

The biggest bet is the unveiling of the new premium cell Mi 11T. The Mi 10T series was released towards the end of September last year, so the manufacturer could repeat the same strategy this year.

Recent leaks indicate that the new line could hit stores on September 23rd. Sources even suggest that the standard version will have an adapted edition of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor, while the Pro model will use the Snapdragon 888+.

In addition to the new Mi-series devices, Xiaomi is expected to show other new devices at the conference. Remembering that the manufacturer usually publishes teasers of new products in the days before the presentations.

More Xiaomi Events

Xiaomi’s next presentation will take place about a month after the event that celebrated the brand’s 10th anniversary. At that time, people learned about the Mi Mix 4 folding smartphone and the Mi Pad 5 tablet, in addition to CyberDog.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer will perform the Smarter Living 2022 this week. Broadcasting from India, the event on August 26th is expected to unveil the new generation of smart home devices, Mi Notebooks and Mi TVs.