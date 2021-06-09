MI 11: Xiaomi’s New Cell Phone Can Now Be Purchased In Brazil

MI 11: This Tuesday (8), Xiaomi finally launched its latest smartphone in Brazilian territory. The MI 11 comes equipped with modern configurations of the brand and brings many new features for the most demanding, especially consumers who don’t mind spending a good deal of money thinking about a long-term investment.

Xiaomi’s top-of-the-line cell phone, expected to arrive in Lite, Pro and Ultra models — Pro yet to be announced — marks the entry of the powerful Snapdragon 888 chips in Brazil and promises to revolutionize the brand’s high-end ecosystem, gaining advanced camera configurations and video recording, improved battery, ultra-resistant screen and many other new features of the Android 11 MIUI 12 operating system. Is it worth investing in an MI 11 purchased in Brazil? Find out below.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Originally released in December 2020 in China, the Xiaomi Mi 11 attracted attention for its advanced specifications with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 108 megapixel camera. Announced to receive three major variants in 2021 — Lite, Pro and Ultra — the line gained its global version in February of this year and soon proved a total sales success, surpassing three million units sold after three months of distribution.

On May 21, Anatel finally ratified the MI 11 and promoted the beginning of sales campaigns in Brazil, confirming that the chargers will be made available in their own boxes without additional charges.

Smartphone Xiaomi MI 11 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite cell phone is the standard model of the Mi 11 line and has top-of-the-line specifications that should catch the attention of camera and resolution aficionados. The device is available with a large 6.55 inch Gorilla Glass protected AMOLED screen and Quad HD 1440p resolution. Its biggest highlight is certainly the incredible potential for recording and photos, as the smartphone supports 4K video recording and 50 MP triple camera image capture with optical stabilization and Dual LED flash.

In addition, the device has 128GB storage, allowing you to archive all types of content without worrying about running out of space, and 6GB RAM memory that brings the same multitasking potential of models like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Note 9 Pro and Note 10 Pro.

Xiaomi MI 11 smartphone

The MI 11 Ultra is the most advanced cell phone ever released by Xiaomi and its specs bring everything modern technology fans want. This variant draws attention due to the entry of the Snapdragon 888 chip in Brazil, the current top-of-the-line chipset from Qualcomm, and has a set of three 108 MP rear cameras capable of recording in 8K at 24 fps, in addition to a front sensor of 20 MP that records images in Full HD and 60 fps, all this with an unprecedented Time-of-Flight (ToF) laser focusing system, up to 120x digital zoom and 5x optical.

While the MI 11 Lite comes with a 1.99 GHz eight-core processor, the Mi 11 has a maximum speed of 2.4 GHz, which combines with 8 GB RAM memory and 256 GB internal storage for deliver unparalleled performance against key smartphone tasks. Regarding the screen, the device features a 6.8 inch curved AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, resulting in incredibly sharp and strong images.