Mi 10 and Redmi K30 Pro update adds new options

And Xiaomi’s main line tops, on the Mi 10 and Redmi K30 Pro lines, are receiving an interesting update for the MIUI 12 that adds many new features to the camera app.

The massive update plays with the possibility of long exposure of smartphones, offering new automatic modes that will allow you to take photos with records of “running” lights in night urban settings, or even play with this exposure to capture moving clouds, water in waterfalls, trails of stars in the skies and others.

The update was announced on Weibo, the Chinese social network, and is gradually being released to Orientals. Some demonstrative images from Xiaomi show the potential of the new photographic modes:

In addition to camera news, the update added new privacy options, including the ability to select application by application which will have access to image directories on the device, particularly those involving files from social networks.

This is a novelty that seems to reach MIUI 12 as a whole, remembering new privacy options inaugurated with Google’s Android 10 and 11. As we know, a manufacturer’s interface update does not always bring a new Android with it, but brands often launch new features from more modern versions of the OS despite this.



