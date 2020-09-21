Mexico touches 700,000 coronavirus infections

Almost seven months after reporting the first case of coronavirus in the country, the number of COVID-19 infections reaches almost 700,000, while the deaths amount to 73,493, reported the authorities of the Ministry of Health.

Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of the Ministry of Health reported that COVID-19 cases in Mexico reached 697,663 on Sunday and 73,493 deaths by adding the 3,542 infections and 235 deaths reported in the recent day.

This represented an increase of 0.51% in accumulated infections and 0.32% in deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, López-Gatell said.

He specified that 1,586,191 laboratory tests have been carried out to detect COVID-19 made since the pandemic was declared at the end of last February.

In this universe of tests, all applied to those suspected of being infected, around 44% yielded a positive result for the infection, explained the Mexican official in the presentation of the balance.

Another 809,373, equivalent to just over 51%, were people who tested negative for laboratory tests, usually obtained using a nasopharyngeal swab.

To date, 79,155 suspected contagions are reported who are still waiting for the laboratory results to be delivered.

López-Gatell indicated that if the confirmed ones and the percentage of suspects who will surely test positive are added, it can be assumed that there are 729,985 estimated cases; likewise, deaths are estimated at 75,170.

The official calculated that 5% of the estimated cases, 33,709 people, would be active patients who developed symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days.

The number of recovered patients has reached 499,302 people this Sunday, 3,708 more than the previous day, explained López-Gatell, responsible for applying the government policy to combat the pandemic.

The hospital network reported an occupancy of 9,017 (30%) of the 30,431 general beds for patients considered not seriously ill and an availability of 21,414 spaces that the authorities have as prevention of the increase in cases.

Of the 10,406 beds equipped with a fan in the country, 7,925 are free this Sunday and 2,481 (24%) are occupied, explained the health official.

COVID-19 is the fourth cause of death in Mexico, only below heart disease, diabetes and malignant tumors, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).



