Mexico reports first coronavirus and flu case

This is a 54-year-old woman who suffers from obesity and COPD, in addition to suffering from cancer. The Ministry of Health reported the first case of COVID-19 and influenza in Mexico, in the same person, a fact that is beginning to worry the country’s medical community since the convergence of both diseases could put more stress on the already weakened health system, so he asked the population to take extreme measures in this winter season.

“More than the confluence of the two in a single person, which would be unusual, we should be concerned that the epidemic will join the influenza season, because they can saturate the hospitals,” said Dr. Alejandro Macías, responsible for managing the influenza epidemic in 2009, on his Twitter account.

“It is the first case where the presence of both viruses is isolated and confirmed at the same time; both SARS-CoV 2, which is the causal agent of COVID-19, and AH1N1 influenza that causes influenza disease, “confirmed José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, of the Ministry of Health.

The official said that it is a 54-year-old woman with autoimmune diseases, obesity and Chronic Pulmonary Disease (COPD), in addition to suffering from cancer and was diagnosed at the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition.

“It is also the first positive result of seasonal influenza that we have this season,” said the Health official.

Alomia indicated that they are risk factors and both viruses can develop serious disease.

“The initial signs and symptoms began at the end of September, which led the person to demand medical attention and was finally hospitalized in this institute,” he said.

“Between October 2 and 3 was when the corresponding tests were taken; it was decided that these samples would enter the viral panel. The first positive result was SARS-CoV-2. The corresponding approach was made, while waiting for the results of the other 17 viruses that at the time are also studied when a sample enters the viral panel. The person evolved satisfactorily and was discharged between 5 and 6 (October) ”.

However, the woman was hospitalized again two days after presenting fever and malaise again.

“She is currently hospitalized. They have reported it with good evolution, that is, stable. When the laboratory was re-entered, the results of the different viruses of the viral panel were given and it is precisely there where the presence of influenza is also identified, “said Dr. Alomía at a press conference.

The case was identified as part of an intentional search for COVID and influenza carried out by various national institutes of health through PCR tests on hospitalized patients, this before the start of the influenza season.

In an interview, Dr. Macias had warned last week about the danger of these diseases being mixed, saying that “there will be extra hospital pressure.

And he warned that “no country is prepared for a syndemic”, referring to the sum of two or more epidemics or disease outbreaks in a population.



