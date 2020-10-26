Mexico records 37% more deaths during the epidemic

The Ministry of Health reported that in the first nine months of the year, 193,170 more deaths were recorded than those estimated by the authorities, of which 40% are related to COVID-19.

Ruy López Ridaura, director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), explained that the authorities had estimated 524,920 deaths, from January to September.

But according to the analyzes, from January 1 to September 26, 718,090 deaths were reported, which represents 193,170 more than those estimated, which represents 36.8%, representing excess mortality at the national level.

Of that total, the official added, 139,153 deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

He specified that unlike the reports of excess mortality presented above, the current analysis includes the 32 entities.

Campeche with 65%, State of Mexico with 64%, Mexico City with 60%, and Quintana Roo with 60%, are the entities where the highest excess mortality is registered.

In addition, Tlaxcala with 59%, Sonora with 55%, Baja California with 52%, Morelos with 49%, Puebla with 38%, Nuevo León with 37 percent, and Tabasco with 37 percent, exceed the national average.

The official indicated that in European countries the excess mortality ranges from 10 to 30%, while the estimate in the United States is 25%.

However, he clarified, it is very premature to make comparisons.

He specified that in New York, for example, the excess mortality from COVID-19 is 65%.



