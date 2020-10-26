Mexico asks police to investigate deaths at their hands

The government of Mexico demanded that the United States “expedite investigations” into the death of two Mexicans in the border city of San Diego, California, one at the hands of immigration agents and the other after a confrontation with police.

“The government of Mexico has requested expeditious, transparent and impartial investigations to clarify the deaths of two Mexican citizens,” the director general for North America of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Roberto Velasco, announced on social media.

He added that “all measures within our reach will be taken in defense of our compatriots.”

In a statement, the Consulate General in San Diego, a city on the border with Mexico’s Tijuana, reported that last Friday there was “an incident” at the Border Port of Entry in San Ysidro-Pedwest in which “a person of nationality Mexican at the hands of immigration agents ”.

Although those implicated were Border Patrol agents, the Consulate affirmed that the San Diego Police Department will be in charge of the investigation to clarify the death of the Mexican citizen, whose family could not be located.

The diplomatic office stressed that these events coincide with the death on October 19 of Mexican José Alfredo Castro after “a confrontation with police from the city of San Diego.”

“The Foreign Ministry will take the corresponding diplomatic and legal measures in defense of our compatriots,” the statement added.

For his part, the Mexican consul in San Diego, Carlos González, expressed on Twitter his “absolute commitment to defending the rights of our nationals abroad.”

The United States Border Patrol (CBP) reported Saturday that it is investigating this incident, in which one of its agents shot and killed a man, although it did not reveal that he was Mexican.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. local time, on a federally owned strip between two border barriers, just west of the crosswalk and at the rear of the busy Las Americas Premium Outlets.

San Diego Sector Border Patrol Chief Aaron Heitke said in a message on Twitter that emergency services declared the man dead at the place where he was shot, about 30 minutes after the incident.

The agent who shot the man was the only one involved and “was not seriously injured” in the altercation, authorities clarified.

The area between the border barriers where the shooting occurred is heavily guarded by cameras and regularly patrolled by agents.

The immigrant advocacy organizations Alliance San Diego and the American Friends Service Committee sent a letter to San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, asking him to fully investigate the incident.



