Mexicans one step away from legalizing marijuana

Mexican senators endorsed the recreational use of marijuana with the vote against the bench of the conservative party, PAN, while the party that brought President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) Morena to power and the rest of the six parliamentary groups they voted in favor.

One hundred years after the first prohibitionist legislation, and two years after López Obrador came to the government, the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis was approved, which reforms the General Health Law and the Mexican Federal Criminal Code.

Now, without being jailed or fined, anyone over the age of 18 will be able to freely possess up to 0.98 ounces (28 grams) of marijuana for personal consumption, which is equivalent to 28 cigars.

At home, a consumer can grow up to 6 plants, but if she shares the flat with another person, the maximum allowed is 8.

Possession of up to 7.05 ounces (200 grams) could be sanctioned with a fine of 546 dollars (11 thousand pesos); the 61-pound (28 kilos) would be considered drug dealing, and if that amount is exceeded, it could be judged as drug trafficking.

According to the approved opinion, personal consumption will be allowed as long as it is not carried out in front of girls, boys and adolescents, as well as people who do not grant their authorization.

In addition, the proposal, which will be returned to the Chamber of Deputies for review, enables the creation of a Mexican Institute for the Regulation and Control of Cannabis, which would give licenses to producers of the plant.



