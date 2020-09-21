Mexicans develop a treatment to cure Covid within 48 hours

It is a serum-based method with antibodies obtained from horses that is developed by researchers from the Tecnológico de Monterrey and the Inosan Biopharma laboratory

Researchers from the Tecnológico de Monterrey and the Mexican laboratory Inosan Biopharma are developing a serum-based treatment with antibodies obtained from horses that could cure COVID-19 in 48 hours and would be ready in the first months of next year.

The treatment is based on a technology that Inosan Biopharma, an antivenom specialist, has used for years on people who have been poisoned by rattlesnake (poisonous snake) bite or spider bites. It consists of carrying horse antibodies that directly block SARS-CoV-2.

The compound is called equine immunoglobulin and it is made without mistreating horses.

“It is a technology where through a drug it carries antibodies, that is, direct blockers of the poison that prevent damage,” explained in an interview Fernando Castillejas, director of Well-being and Prevention of Tec Salud, the health system of the Technological Institute and Higher Studies of Monterrey.

According to the professor, the horse obtains a protein from the venom of another animal, for example, a viper, they inject it and it develops defenses against that protein. Subsequently, the expert laboratory takes the serum from the horse, removes those antibodies or proteins, purifies them, and administers them to the patients.

“This has saved millions of lives in the world,” said Dr. Fernando Castillejas, referring to the treatment with horse serum that is already being applied to people who have suffered bites and stings from poisonous animals and which they intend to test in patients with the new coronavirus . “With this same technology we are developing studies in collaboration with Inosan Biopharma for a protein that goes and binds to a part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

The serum-based treatment with antibodies obtained from horses is in the laboratory stage, that is, they have already developed the protein and it was found that it does inhibit the coronavirus. The next step is to do studies in animals and later in humans. All under the supervision of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).



