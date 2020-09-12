Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez makes his US debut

Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez launched Ojo de Tigre Artesanal Mezcal on the US market. The also producer, famous for his roles in the Néxtflix series Club de Cuervos, as well as in films such as Nosotros los Nobles and Misterio a Bordo, loves mezcal and wants more people around the world to experience the taste of distillate made with agaves from Oaxaca and Puebla.

Ojo de Tigre is made in collaboration with Casa Lumbre, creators also drinks such as Ancho Reyes (artisan liquor of poblano ancho chili) and Nixta (artisan liquor of corn).

Smooth, herbal and low smoke

Ojo de Tigre has an ideal aroma and flavor for those who are not familiar with this distillate. It offers fresh aromas such as green apple, fresh pear and pepper. On the palate, the herbal notes, chocolate and a very light smoke stand out.

It has been made by reducing acidity, odor during fermentation and aggressive smoke from toasting. But that doesn’t make it lacking in flavor.

Agaves from Puebla and Oaxaca

It is made by mixing two agaves that infuse the drink with its unique flavors: Espadín and Tobalá.

Espadin is grown in the state of Oaxaca and harvested after 7 years; It has hints of fruit and citrus. While the rarer variety, Tobalá, which matures between 10 and 14 years in Puebla, offers more earthy and exquisite flavors.

Handmade elaboration

Mezcal is made in small quantities and using artisanal methods. Agave is roasted in underground stone ovens, releasing the plant’s sugars for fermentation, imparting subtle smoky notes.

The alcoholic beverage is fermented in wooden barrels and distilled in “alembiques” (copper pots). It has a Vol. Alc. 40%.

For good luck

Eye of the Tiger, comes from the semi-precious stone recognized as a universal amulet of good fortune. The bottle is inspired by the amphorae of yesteryear; personal charms that people carried with them through thick and thin.

How to take it

Mezcal Ojo de Tigre can be drunk on its own, as is tradition in Mexico, as well as in fresh cocktails.



