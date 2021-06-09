Metroid Wins Live Action Movie Made By Fans

Metroid: Nintendo is known for having many famous characters and renowned franchises that captivate many fans around the globe, and because of that they earn many honors here and there. The latest to hit the net is aimed at the Metroid universe, and it’s a fan-made movie.

Titled Metroid: Attack of Ridley, the short live action features heroine Samus Aran exploring planet SR422 and its icy environments until she encounters one of her main enemies, Ridley. During the recording we can see several elements of the game, such as the use of the Morphing Ball and even the use of the loaded shot.

Check out the work below:

