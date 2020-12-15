Metroid Prime 4: Retro Studios seeks designers

Retro Studios publishes a new job opening for its long-awaited video game planned for Nintendo Switch. The title remains undated.

Retro Studios has released a new job offer for the development of Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch, the new iteration of the popular series started on GameCube as a three-dimensional part of the Metroid license, with almost thirty years behind it. This time, the Texan team is looking for an artificial intelligence designer in enemies and bosses; Likewise, on the website attached to its statement, issued on Twitter, new vacancies appear for the department of level design and animators.

This year alone there is evidence of the hiring of a veteran GTA and Overwatch producer, the director of Warhawk, a new chief producer, a veteran of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, artists of Battlefield and Star Wars and a designer of Super Lucky’s Tale.

Metroid Prime 4, almost two years without news after its restart

Last February, in MeriStation we published this article in which we review the first full year after the restart of the game back in January 2019. The studio based in Austin, Texas, connoisseurs of the Metroid license after taking care of the three episodes originals, he assumed the position of this fourth canonical episode after an internal restructuring of the project; initially it was being developed by another team, whose name never came out, although different newspaper reports indicate that it was a delegation from Bandai Namco in Singapore.



