Metroid Dread Turns Samus Fans On; Saga Sales Skyrocket On Wii U

Metroid Dread: The followers of Samus Aran await their new adventure like May water. Meanwhile, they have decided to enjoy several classic installments of the saga. Metroid Dread has become one of the most anticipated titles among Nintendo Switch users. It is not for less, since it is the return of Samus Aran and there are many years that have passed since the last chapter in two dimensions. The expectation among fans is such that all the installments of the franchise available on Nintendo Wii U have skyrocketed in sales, occupying the first positions of the list of best-selling games in the eShop.

The top two spots go to Metroid Zero Mission and Metroid Fusion, which made it to the Game Boy Advance in 2004 and 2002, respectively. And in the fourth position, nothing more and nothing less than Metroid Prime Trilogy, the compilation that includes the two original GameCube installments and the third, which came to Nintendo Wii back in 2009.

Metroid Dread: Everything We Know

At MeriStation we have had the opportunity to watch the game in motion for twenty minutes, as well as participate in a Q&A with Yoshio Sakamoto, producer of the new Samus adventure developed by Mercury Steam. As we have been able to verify, everything indicates that the characteristic elements of the saga will be present in Metroid Dread: exploration, backtracking, secrets … In addition, the presence of EMMI, a four-legged mechanical creature that chases us during the game in the purest style Mr. X or the bet on parrys are some of the main novelties.

Something that caught our attention is the agility with which Samus moves, far superior to that seen in other installments of the saga. We are left with the desire to see a final boss, although the study assures that they will be present and the battles against them will be intense. You can read our full impressions in the following link.

Metroid Dread will be available on Nintendo Switch on October 8.