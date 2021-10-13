Metroid Dread Skyrockets Sales Of Classic Games On Wii U And 3DS

Metroid Dread: The fifth episode of the two-dimensional saga sparks interest in previous games on the license wherever they are available. A clear message. Metroid Dread is driving sales of previous video games in the series on Nintendo digital portals where they are available. Faced with the impossibility of obtaining any Metroid in the Nintendo Switch eShop (with the exception of Metroid I and Super Metroid via Nintendo Switch Online), the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS eShop have the name of Metroid repeatedly in their most popular titles. sold of the week.

In addition, it is something that is shared in different regions. Followers of the saga have shared on Twitter cases such as the United Kingdom, which leave us with Metroid Fusion (GBA) in first place, Metroid Zero Mission (GBA) in second place, Metroid Prime Trilogy (GCN; Wii) in seventh place and Super Metroid (SNES) in ninth position in the rankings of best-selling games on Wii U. For its part, the laptop leaves us Metroid: Samus Returns, remake of the second numbered episode of the series by the hand of MercurySteam, in third place from the eShop.

Many people are getting to know the saga with Metroid Dread

Similar results in the United States, with a ranking that, position up or down, sends a clear message to Nintendo: the community wants to continue playing Metroid after Metroid Dread.

Given that Metroid has never been a very popular series – the most successful installment to date is Metroid Prime with “only” 2.84 million units sold – it is to be expected that the momentum of Nintendo Switch will cause hundreds of thousands of people to meet for first time one of the most important and influential series of Nintendo in the history of the medium.

In any case, for the moment Nintendo Switch will continue without a traditional Virtual Console, so that Metroid Zero Mission (remake of the first installment), Metroid II, Metroid Fusion and the Metroid Prime trilogy still cannot be played on the hybrid console until new notice.

Metroid Dread is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch; in the UK it is already breaking records.